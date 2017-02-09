Out and About

Vendors needed for Vendor/Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 25, at 1571 Pennsylvania Ave., Suite B. For information, call Jenn at 330-843-8171. EAST LIVERPOOL - River Valley Youth Baseball will be holding spring sign-up from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, at the St. Clair Township Administration Building's community room on Pugh Road, Calcutta.

