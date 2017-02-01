No contested races in primary election

The primary election has drawn so little interest from partisan candidates that there will not be a single contested race come May 2. Wednesday was the filing deadline for anyone wanting to run as a Democrat or Republican in the May 2 primary election, and by the end of the day no more than one candidate had filed to run in any of the party primaries. That means those who did file will face no opposition, at least for now.

