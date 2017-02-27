In Columbiana County Municipal Court Thomas Ripley, 23, Diagonal Road, Salem, was fined $150 and had his driver's license suspended 180 days for possession of marijuana. David Palmer, 31, Fifth Street, Carrollton, was fined $900, sentenced 15 days jail, placed on two years probation and had his driver's license suspended six months for disorderly conduct, driving under 12-point suspension, hit skip and assured clear distance.

