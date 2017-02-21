Man charged in Canfield bank robbery also a suspect in East Liverpool heist

An Austintown man charged last week following a robbery at a Canfield bank has been questioned by city police in connection with a recent bank robbery downtown. Jarett Drajic, 22, whose last known address was South Roanoke Drive, Austintown, was charged with robbery by Canfield police after he reportedly entered the Farmers National Bank there and handed cashiers a note demanding money.

