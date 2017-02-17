Grand jury indicts EL man on 25 counts
In a five-page superseding indictment, Tye W.D. Mattern, 31, Echo Dell Road, East Liverpool, has been charged by the Columbiana County grand jury with 19 counts of possession of drugs, five counts of trafficking in drugs which include a forfeiture specification and one count of intimidation of a witness. On both Jan. 13, 2016, and Jan. 20, 2016, Mattern reportedly offered to sell designer amphetamine derivative known as 2- -N-{ methyl} ethanamine , in amounts greater than five times the bulk amount.
