Four Ohio children dead of flu-related illnesses
Four Ohio children have died of flu-related illnesses in the past two weeks as the number of cases statewide appears to be peaking, health officials said Monday. Two of the deaths were from Columbiana County in eastern Ohio, including a 6-year-old boy from Salem and a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool, who died on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC