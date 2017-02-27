Four-car crash sends three to hospital

Three people were transported to East Liverpool City Hospital with minor injuries Saturday afternoon following a four-car crash on state Route 170. According to St. Clair Township Police, Jonathan Keyes, 27, 18th Street Heights, Wellsville, was westbound at 3:20 p.m. when he thought the light had changed to green and failed to stop, striking the rear of a vehicle driven by Megan Tice, Florida, who was stopped at the traffic light.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.