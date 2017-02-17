Former Pleasant Heights School considered for treatment center

A proposal to open a residential drug and alcohol treatment center in the former Pleasant Heights School will be considered by the Board of Zoning Appeals during a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 9 in council chambers. The former school at 1540 Lisbon St. was renovated as apartments several years ago, but after a foreclosure, those have been vacant for at least four years in an area currently zoned R-2, or medium density residential.

