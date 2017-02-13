Flu-related illness suspected in second boy's death
A 7-year-old East Liverpool boy has died from an apparent flu-related illness, the second child from Columbiana County to do so in the past two weeks. County coroner investigator Wade Boley confirmed that Colton Williams of Lisbon Street died after being rushed to the East Liverpool City Hospital emergency room on Saturday morning.
