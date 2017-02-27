Fire crews battle blaze
According to reports, Wellsville volunteer crews were called around 12:19 a.m. to 43375 18th Street Heights regarding a fire originating in the first floor. Along with Wellsville's volunteer crew, personnel from Highlandtown, Wellsville village and Liverpool Township also assisted.
