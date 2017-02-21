ELHS-Music-Concert
Nine East Liverpool students were nominated and selected to participate in the Ohio Music Education Association District 8 Honors Band. They rehearsed 10 hours in two days and performed a concert at Alliance High School, along with students from schools in Columbiana, Stark, Jefferson, Carroll and Tuscarawas counties.
