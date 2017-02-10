East Liverpool street crumbles as retaining wall collapses
The city of East Liverpool is once again reaching out to the Ohio Department of Transportation as another city street began to tumble down a hill. City officials say a retaining wall along Garfield Street collapsed just outside the downtown area Thursday morning, causing part of the road to crumble.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
