East Liverpool Reports

While the county Drug Task Force was executing a search warrant at 3 Sullivan Drive, the home of Abby J. Atwood, 29, they discovered suspected narcotics, a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of 9mm rounds in the home. Officers also reported being concerned about finding suspected narcotics in a dresser drawer in her son's room where his clothing and belongings were stored, readily accessible by either of her children.

