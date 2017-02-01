East Liverpool Reports
While the county Drug Task Force was executing a search warrant at 3 Sullivan Drive, the home of Abby J. Atwood, 29, they discovered suspected narcotics, a loaded .22-caliber pistol and two boxes of 9mm rounds in the home. Officers also reported being concerned about finding suspected narcotics in a dresser drawer in her son's room where his clothing and belongings were stored, readily accessible by either of her children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC