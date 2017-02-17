East Liverpool Police Reports
During execution of a search warrant at 231 Summit Lane by the county drug task force, it was determined four children live in the home, with one present during the search. Officers reported finding numerous pinch off bags in the upstairs of the home, along with scales and suspected narcotics, all of which they said were accessible by the children.
