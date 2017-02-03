East Liverpool officials work to keep an eye on spending
City Council's finance committee took under advisement a request this week from police Chief John Lane to purchase new cruisers. Although committee member Fred Rayl asked if the department could work with fewer vehicles to cut down on insurance costs, Lane explained that a group rate is paid for, meaning the rate doesn't change if the number of cars is cut.
