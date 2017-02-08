East Liverpool Municipal
A one-way street charge was dismissed against Steven E, Wilt, 59, East Fourth Street, due to no street sign being in place. Second arraignments were scheduled Feb. 15 for Shenandoah A. Moore, 42, Wasco Cove, Negley, charged with domestic violence and for Timothy Hinton, 52, Sophia Street, charged with assault.
