East Liverpool Municipal

In Municipal Court Wednesday, Roger D. Ingram Sr., 46, Clark Avenue, Wellsville, was fined $250 for driving under suspension and $40 for speeding. Second arraignment was set Feb. 22 for Deandre L. Callender, 22, Columbus, charged with criminal trespass, possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and left of center.
