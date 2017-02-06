East Liverpool man sentenced to prison
An East Liverpool man who has been on community control for the past four years and refused to follow the rules was sentenced to six months in prison in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on Friday. Timothy Spears, 49, West Ninth Street, appeared in custody before Judge Scott Washam, after violating his community control repeatedly in a non-support of dependents case.
