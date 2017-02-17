East Liverpool man pleads guilty to drug possession
Larry O. Foster, 61, St. George Street, East Liverpool, pleaded guilty in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court to two counts of possession of drugs. He is facing up to two years in prison, a five-year license suspension and a $5,000 fine.
