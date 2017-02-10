East Liverpool child dies from suspected flu-related illness
Authorities are working to determine if a 7-year-old boy from East Liverpool died from a suspected flu-related illness. On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported that three children have died in the past two weeks from causes related to the flu, including another boy from Columbiana County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC