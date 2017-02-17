Drivers escape injury
The drivers of both vehicles involved Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 11 escaped injury, although one was cited. Patrolman Kevin Thompson reported that Donna Van Meter, 62, Old Irondale Road, Wellsville, was southbound in the right lane and Matthew Roberts, 35, East Liverpool, was southbound in the left lane when he attempted a lane change into Van Meter's path.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC