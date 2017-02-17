Drivers escape injury

The drivers of both vehicles involved Friday afternoon in a crash on state Route 11 escaped injury, although one was cited. Patrolman Kevin Thompson reported that Donna Van Meter, 62, Old Irondale Road, Wellsville, was southbound in the right lane and Matthew Roberts, 35, East Liverpool, was southbound in the left lane when he attempted a lane change into Van Meter's path.

