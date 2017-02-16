County nurse gives up to date flu figures
With deaths of two children due to influenza in the past month in Columbiana County, nurse Jennifer Davis informed the Columbiana County General Health District Board on Wednesday about the most up to date figures and situation. The county health department still has plenty of flu shots available if anyone still needs one.
