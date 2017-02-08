Common Pleas Court
County Treasurer vs. Marsha L. Delligatti, the city, school district and county Land Reutilization Corp. notified of their right to receive forfeiture of property in East Liverpool. County Treasurer vs. Kimberly A. Taylor, et al., the city, school district and county Land Reutilization Corp. notified of their right to receive forfeiture of property in East Liverpool.
