Church Briefing
Glenmoor Presbyterian Church, Lisbon Street, will have Paul Sturm as guest speaker this Sunday during the 11 a.m. service of worship, while Pastor Vel Vais is attending a retreat. Nursery Care and Children's church are provided during the service.
