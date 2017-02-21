Chimney Removal
First Class Towing recently assisted the East Liverpool Fire Department in toppling free standing chimneys at three city residences that were destroyed last year by fire. Fire department personnel, it was reported, had attempted to knock these chimneys down while fighting the fires, but could not do so safely because of the lack of proper equipment.
