BOE: Additional funding - not etched in stone'

Members of the Wellsville Board of Education want to assure residents that what the village may receive from Gov. John Kasich's two-year state budget are only preliminary and can be subject to change. The matter was discussed during Monday's meeting, which follows reports made earlier this month about Kasich's proposed two-year budget for 2017-2019, indicating which districts will receive any additional funding or will lose funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.