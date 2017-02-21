Board approves voting changes
Some voters in East Liverpool, St. Clair Township and Yellow Creek Township will have new polling places the next time they vote. Four precincts are being combined into two reducing the number of precincts in the county from 89 to 87. The changes to precincts and polling places were approved this week by the county elections board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
