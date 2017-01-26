Yost announces new fiscal stress tool
A tool designed to help Ohio's 247 cities and 88 counties better assess their financial health and make sound budget decisions went live Wednesday. Republican Auditor Dave Yost rolled out what he calls a "Fiscal Physical" database of financial health indicators developed by his office, a compilation of information that he said shows "there's not a lot of wiggle room in the fiscal health of our local governments."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Press.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC