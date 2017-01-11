Students granted access to digital library
Students at Beaver Local Middle School now have the opportunity to rent library books online to read on their tablets and other devices. During Monday's Board of Education meeting, Middle School assistant principal Rick Prescott reported that all middle school students have accounts through the Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool in a new program called Overdrive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC