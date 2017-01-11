Southern looks to partner with New Castle School of Trades

Superintendent John Wilson told the Southern Local board Monday he has been in contact with the New Castle School of Trades and hopes to work out an option where students from the Utica Shale Academy at Southern can go there to learn welding skills. Wilson said he has been in contact with Jim Buttermore, the director of the NCST, and they are looking at how such a partnership could work in the near future.

