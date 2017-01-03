Second suspect in Wellsville shooting arrested

An observant city police officer responding to a fight call Monday evening led to the apprehension of the second suspect wanted in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting of a man at a Wellsville bar. Dion McMillon, 22, East Orange, N.J., also known as Action, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and secret indictment in relation to an aggravated robbery charge filed against him after the incident at My Bar.

