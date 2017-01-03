Second suspect in Wellsville shooting arrested
An observant city police officer responding to a fight call Monday evening led to the apprehension of the second suspect wanted in connection with the Nov. 11 shooting of a man at a Wellsville bar. Dion McMillon, 22, East Orange, N.J., also known as Action, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant and secret indictment in relation to an aggravated robbery charge filed against him after the incident at My Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC