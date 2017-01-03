Overdoses keep East Liverpool cops busy

Overdoses keep East Liverpool cops busy

According to reports, officers responded at 3:13 p.m. Friday to 741 Cadmus St., where a woman directed them to the basement and found another woman and a 31-year-old man lying on the floor, his face a dark blue color. The man appeared to be wet, and the woman told officers the man had overdosed on heroin and they tried to revive him by throwing water on him and performing CPR.

