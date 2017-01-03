OSP: Alcohol suspected in crash that ...

OSP: Alcohol suspected in crash that killed East Liverpool man

Investigators suspect alcohol played a part in a two car crash that claimed the life of an East Liverpool man in Columbiana County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that the crash occurred shortly after 10 pm Saturday on Dresden Avenue in Liverpool Township.

