Municipal Court

Municipal Court

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: Salem News

In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a Jan. 9 preliminary hearing was set for Dion D. McMillon, 22, East Orange, N.J., charged with aggravated robbery. McMillon, who is also known as Action, allegedly pointed a gun to Jarrell Jeter's head on Nov. 11, while demanding he give him all his , while in an outside portion of My Bar in Wellsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

East Liverpool Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec 19 kitman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
News Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,... Sep '16 just looking 7
the music thread (Mar '12) May '16 Musikologist 21
Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10) Mar '16 Fred mcw 15
News Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15) Sep '15 Just Saying 2
Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15) Aug '15 Looking 1
See all East Liverpool Discussions

Find what you want!

Search East Liverpool Forum Now

East Liverpool Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

East Liverpool Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

East Liverpool, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,848 • Total comments across all topics: 277,676,641

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC