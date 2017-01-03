In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a Jan. 9 preliminary hearing was set for Dion D. McMillon, 22, East Orange, N.J., charged with aggravated robbery. McMillon, who is also known as Action, allegedly pointed a gun to Jarrell Jeter's head on Nov. 11, while demanding he give him all his , while in an outside portion of My Bar in Wellsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.