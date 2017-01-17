Municipal Court
In Columbiana County Municipal Court, Stephen W. Bell Jr., 30, East Fourth Street, Salem, was bound over to the county grand jury on domestic violence and endangering children charges. Bond is set at $50,000 cash or surety.
