The federal government is offering a deal to settle allegations that a metal and mineral processor is responsible for putting potentially toxic emissions into the air in and around East Liverpool. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced a proposed consent decree with S.H. Bell Company requiring the company to monitor and take measures to reduce manganese emissions from its 92-acre plant that spans the Pennsylvania-Ohio border in Ohioville, Pa.

