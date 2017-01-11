Mistrial declared in domestic violence case
A jury trial for Ronald L. Briggs, an East Liverpool man accused of seriously injuring his live-in girlfriend by beating her last summer, was declared a mistrial Wednesday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Briggs, 53, is charged with two counts of domestic violence and one charge of felonious assault.
