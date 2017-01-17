Lawsuit filed against hospital, doctors
An East Liverpool woman is suing the East Liverpool City Hospital, doctors and radiologist who she claims misdiagnosed her spinal health problems in August and September of 2015 leaving her with paralysis. In a lawsuit filed in county Common Pleas Court this week, attorneys for Janice Michael claim she went to the East Liverpool City Hospital for a spinal cord injury, which was eventually determined to be a spinal decompression fracture.
