Jessica Hall and Ronald Coleman
Jill Hall, Lisbon, and Gary Oakes, Clearwater, Fla., are announcing the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Jessica Mary Hall to Ronald Eric Coleman Jr., son of Ronald and Penny Coleman, Lisbon. Jessica is also the daughter of the late Kevin Hall, Leetonia.
