Increase in taxes for some county residents

While some Columbiana County property owners are likely to see an increase in their property taxes due to the countywide reappraisal, others will see an increase because of new levies passed by voters in 2016. Voters in East Liverpool, Leetonia and Summitville and Washington and Wayne townships approved levies that will raises real estate taxes for property owners in those communities.

