Homes Searched

East Liverpool police Captain Terry Faulkner covers officers from the U.S. marshal's and county sheriff's offices as they enter a residence at 413 Elizabeth St. Members of the U.S. marshal's office, county sheriff's office and the East Liverpool police department searched homes in both East Liverpool and just outside of Wellsville on Tuesday for a Cleveland man being sought in the recent shooting of James L. Cunningham Jr. Cunningham was reportedly shot in the knee and threatened over stolen money, while he also had his head held in the toilet by two men in a Hillcrest Road home near Wellsville. One of the men, Marcel D. Brown, 30, Cleveland, has been charged with felonious assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.