Grant, donation enables street light repairs

With a grant from the East Liverpool Fawcett Community Foundation and a donation from a local couple, repairs can now be done to the decorative street lighting downtown. On Tuesday, Mayor Ryan Stovall and local investment expert Dr. Marc Hoffrichter announced that the Fawcett Foundation has awarded the city a $10,000 grant to repair the lights that were installed as part of the Task Force Fawcett project about 15 years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.