Funding for Elizabeth Street Bridge proposed
City officials met with representatives of the Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday, where ODOT presented a funding proposal to replace the now-closed Elizabeth Street Bridge with a brand new span. According to Service-Safety Director Brian Allen, the preliminary costs for the replacement of the bridge, located in the East End of East Liverpool, is around $2.4 million with ODOT to handle the project.
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
