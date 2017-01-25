Friends & Family
TOPS 1957 of Wellsville met at the Living Well Church on Jan. 17, with leader Barb Tranter opening the meeting with pledges, roll call and then Dee Davis led the group in prayer. TOPS best loser was Nancy Hart; KOPS was Alice Eckstein and Donna Lee wore the officers ribbon.
