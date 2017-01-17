El Ymca wishes to refinance construction bonds
The East Liverpool Area YMCA wants to refinance the construction bonds used to build its Calcutta facility in 2002, with the move expected to save the organization $120,000 a year. YMCA CEO Rob O'Hara met this week with the Columbiana County Community Improvement Corp. and received the board's blessing to take his request to county commissioners, who have the final say in what is a two-step process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
East Liverpool Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jan 8
|Musikologist
|22
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Report: Unconscious adults revived with Narcan,...
|Sep '16
|just looking
|7
|Debate: Marijuana - East Liverpool, OH (Sep '10)
|Mar '16
|Fred mcw
|15
|Gas prices rise 1 cent in southern Ohio (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|Just Saying
|2
|Lookin for old friend Ashley plum (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search East Liverpool Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC