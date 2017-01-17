El Ymca wishes to refinance construction bonds

The East Liverpool Area YMCA wants to refinance the construction bonds used to build its Calcutta facility in 2002, with the move expected to save the organization $120,000 a year. YMCA CEO Rob O'Hara met this week with the Columbiana County Community Improvement Corp. and received the board's blessing to take his request to county commissioners, who have the final say in what is a two-step process.

