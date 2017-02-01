EL man accused of starving baby sentenced to prison
The father of a 7-month-old who was being starved was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Monday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. William Burkhammer, 29, Wilbert Avenue, East Liverpool, questioned Judge C. Ashley Pike as he was pronouncing the sentencing about the decision.
