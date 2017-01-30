East Palestine making plans to demoli...

East Palestine making plans to demolish vacant building

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Morning Journal

The village is moving forward with attempts to tear down an East Main Street home that was damaged by fire in early 2016 and left vacant. Village Manager Pete Monteleone said he is looking into the possibility of having the home demolished through the county's land bank program.

