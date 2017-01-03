East Liverpool woman guilty in voter ...

East Liverpool woman guilty in voter fraud case

An East Liverpool woman faces possible prison time after pleading guilty to voter registration charges Friday in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court. Rebecca A. Hammonds, 34, of Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to 13 of the 32 charges for falsely registering someone to vote and one of the three charges for forging someone's signature on a voter registration form.

