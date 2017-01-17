East Liverpool student to attend inauguration
Among students from across the nation selected to participate in the Presidential Inauguration Leadership Summit is East Liverpool High School senior Kaileigh Christy, who also attended the presidential inauguration as a middle school student in 2008. During the five-day summit, students will hear several notable speakers, including Gen.
