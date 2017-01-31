East Liverpool Reports

Samantha L. Freeman, 24, came to the police station Friday with her boyfriend to ask if officers would accompany them to the home of her stepsister, Brittany Gamble, on Ambrose Avenue, saying she had been staying with her the last two months and decided to move out. Freeman said Gamble refused to allow her to get her belongings, but Gamble told officers she didn't have any problem with that, she just wanted the key returned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.